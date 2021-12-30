0

Suppose, that a stock is priced at $ 400 and a volatility of 0.39. I buy a call option with an exercise price of $ 400 that expires in 3 months. The risk-free rate is 8%.

Now, The theoretical value of this call is $ 35.039. Suppose that actual call is selling for $ 28.81. What would be my strategy but don't worry about hedging the risk. Simply buy or sell 100 calls.

After purchasing the call, I investigate my possible profits. I expect to unwind the position two months later, at which time I expect the call to have converged to its Black-Scholes-Merton value. Of course I don't know what the stock price will be, but I can compute the profits for stock prices over a reasonable range. I expect that the stock will not vary beyond $ 350 and $ 450.

Now, how can I determine my profits in increments of $10 of the stock price?

First off, a correction. If you buy 100 calls, at a later date you don't purchase or sell 'the call'.

Next, there's the issue of your historical volatility of .39 versus the reality that your call's implied volatility is .311 . Therefore, this is a hypothetical problem that ASSUMES that implied volatility will revert to historical volatility. If the appropriate action wouldn't be "Simply buy or sell 100 calls." It's a good deal for the buyer, buying undervalued calls ($7 discount) but that's hardly the case for the seller.

In order answer your question, you simply need to reduce the time input to one month remaining and calculate the BS value at $10 intervals from $350 to $450 which is your expected range of stock price. FWIW, there are spreadsheet as well as graphical programs that do this.

All of this assumes that the carry cost remains constant and that there is no dividend.

