Suppose, that a stock is priced at $ 400 and a volatility of 0.39. I buy a call option with an exercise price of $ 400 that expires in 3 months. The risk-free rate is 8%.

Now, The theoretical value of this call is $ 35.039. Suppose that actual call is selling for $ 28.81. What would be my strategy but don't worry about hedging the risk. Simply buy or sell 100 calls.

After purchasing the call, I investigate my possible profits. I expect to unwind the position two months later, at which time I expect the call to have converged to its Black-Scholes-Merton value. Of course I don't know what the stock price will be, but I can compute the profits for stock prices over a reasonable range. I expect that the stock will not vary beyond $ 350 and $ 450.

Now, how can I determine my profits in increments of $10 of the stock price?