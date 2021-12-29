0

Assuming that if a person has a total taxable income of INR 20 lacs, and that person gifts his parents jewellery worth INR 2 lacs. Does the total taxable income of the individual reduce ? If yes, by how much amount ?

Improve this question
New contributor
fsociety is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

fsociety is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.