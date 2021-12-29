0

Elon Musk has to pay taxes on capital gains in order to be able to exercise stock options. Combined, the state and federal tax rate will be 54.1%. So the total tax bill on his options, at the current price, would be $15 billion.

Say for example I am Bill Gates and I have $10 Billion in my bank account. Then I decide to buy Tesla stock, at a current price of $1,000 per share. Then, after 2 or more years, the share price is exactly the same and I sell all my shares and I get $10 Billion. In the meanwhile I got no dividends at all. This is not 401k stock, it is just the savings of an ultra-rich person.

There is no gain here so I guess the capital gain tax is zero. Do I have to pay any other tax for selling those shares? If yes then how much I have to pay? Or does the buyer have to pay a tax?

I am asking about the taxes in USA

In some countries, if you sell your house, the buyer has to pay a tax (say around 10%). Is there a similar tax for selling/buying shares?

    "In my country" The question is tagged US - are you talking about some other country?
    – D Stanley
    10 mins ago
    @DStanley - the question is for USA. I edited the question
    – Joe Jobs
    2 mins ago
If you sell shares of stock for the exact same price as what you paid for those shares, then the capital gains is zero; thus the capital gains tax is also zero.

It gets more complex if during the time period that the shares were owned, the company paid dividends. That would mean that that those dividends were probably taxable. If the dividends were reinvested by buying mare shares those shares would have a separate basis, and selling those could trigger a capital gains taxes when they are sold.

  • Sorry I forgot about the dividends. I edited the question now - no dividends at all
    – Joe Jobs
    29 mins ago
  • When selling/buying a house there is a tax for that, no matter if there is any capital gain for the house. There is no similar tax for selling shares?
    – Joe Jobs
    21 mins ago
  • There are no capital gains taxes on the sale of a personal residence owned for two years or more unless the gains are 250K for an individual of 500K for a couple. If it is an investment property, it gets much more complex because of depreciation and the recapture of that depreciation.
    – mhoran_psprep
    18 mins ago
  • I was not asking specifically about capital gains tax. I was talking about tax in general. When I buy a house I have to pay a tax
    – Joe Jobs
    11 mins ago
  • There may be other taxes that are paid when buying/selling a house (i.e. prepaying or getting refunded for property taxes) but capital gains isn't one of them outside of the scenario mhoran outlines.
    – D Stanley
    10 mins ago

