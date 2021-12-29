Elon Musk has to pay taxes on capital gains in order to be able to exercise stock options. Combined, the state and federal tax rate will be 54.1%. So the total tax bill on his options, at the current price, would be $15 billion.

Say for example I am Bill Gates and I have $10 Billion in my bank account. Then I decide to buy Tesla stock, at a current price of $1,000 per share. Then, after 2 or more years, the share price is exactly the same and I sell all my shares and I get $10 Billion. In the meanwhile I got no dividends at all. This is not 401k stock, it is just the savings of an ultra-rich person.

There is no gain here so I guess the capital gain tax is zero. Do I have to pay any other tax for selling those shares? If yes then how much I have to pay? Or does the buyer have to pay a tax?

I am asking about the taxes in USA

In some countries, if you sell your house, the buyer has to pay a tax (say around 10%). Is there a similar tax for selling/buying shares?