On television, in newspapers, and in online financial news portals, price return indexes get featured prominently. News reports regularly mention how much a particular index has risen or fallen over some duration, and the index used is almost always a price return index instead of a total return index (e.g. S&P 500 price return [SPX] instead of S&P 500 total return [SPXT]). For investors, isn't the total return more relevant than the price return, since the total return includes returns from dividends? In financial news, why is there such a large focus on price return indexes instead of total return indexes?