I was employed by a company from February 2011 - September 2013. When my employment terminated in September of 2013, I purchased stock of the company for $1100

In 2018 the company was liquidated and the stocks I bought became worthless.

I never reported the loss to the IRS or any other government. But I want to get credit for it now. How can I do that? Given that we are only 48 hours away from 2022, I need to act quickly. Please tell me what forms I need to complete and how I can get them in in time.

