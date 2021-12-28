Yes, you will owe tax on the realized gain. But your newly-purchased shares will have a higher cost basis, potentially reducing the taxable gain of future sales (or increasing the deductible loss).

Strategically doing this during a lower-income year to save money on taxes is called tax-gain harvesting. Depending on income and filing status, you could realize some long-term gains and pay 0% tax, then repurchase at a higher basis.