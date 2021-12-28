0

I have a property in Scotland where I will earn under £10k on when I rent it out (currently I live in it)

If I live in the UK at the time, and make say £40k I will earn a total of £50k with the property and will be required to pay tax on that £10k. (minus other expenses and allowances etc.)

If, however, I live and work abroad, my UK income will be below the personal allowance so would I not have to pay tax on the rent from the property?

From here it seems I will be eligible to a personal allowance: https://www.gov.uk/income-tax-rates

Looking here, I see a mention of a £1k property allowance but nothing about my personal allowance, but from what I can tell I should still get a personal allowance on property income: https://www.gov.uk/renting-out-a-property/paying-tax

So basically, my question is, will I save money on tax if I rent out a property and do not live in the UK?

