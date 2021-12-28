I work for a company based in NY, who pay my salary into a US bank account.

I live in Japan, and all my work is done remotely from Japan.

The address in my company HR records is a PO Box in New Jersey, though I have never been to NJ, and certainly none of my work is performed there.

On the W2 form for 2020, my employer put NJ in box 15, and and my total salary amount in box 16. I’m trying to persuade them not to do this on my 2021 W2, because it makes my tax accountant (and me) nervous.

So, I have two questions: