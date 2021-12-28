1

I work for a company based in NY, who pay my salary into a US bank account.

I live in Japan, and all my work is done remotely from Japan.

The address in my company HR records is a PO Box in New Jersey, though I have never been to NJ, and certainly none of my work is performed there.

On the W2 form for 2020, my employer put NJ in box 15, and and my total salary amount in box 16. I’m trying to persuade them not to do this on my 2021 W2, because it makes my tax accountant (and me) nervous.

So, I have two questions:

  1. What is the formal legal definition of box 16? I have seen various fuzzy ones, and I’m looking for something authoritative.
  2. Should I just ignore this? I’m not subject to NJ taxes, AFAIK, no NJ taxes are withheld from my salary, and I don’t file NJ tax returns.
Improve this question
New contributor
Bubba Kittee is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

Your Answer

Bubba Kittee is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.