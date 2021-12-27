0

I am reading this article on The Economist.

It says that the new generation will gather lower returns on investments than the previous generations.

The authors estimated the future return on equities as follows:

they assume that the real return on equities will be equal to the inflation-adjusted return on a risk-free asset (represented by Treasury bills), which they estimate at -0.5%, plus a “risk premium” for buying equities of about 3.5%, for a real return of just 3%

and the future return on bonds as follows:

For bonds, the authors assume the current, negative real yields on the index-linked variety

What is the "index-linked variety"?

How the return on bonds got estimated exactly?

Improve this question
0

Since the article (or at least what you have posted since it's behind a paywall) is looking at "real", or inflation-adjusted, returns, I assume that by "index-linked", they mean bonds that are adjusted based on some inflation index like the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Like most other financial instruments, they are priced by the market. Investors will price these bonds based on what they think inflation will be in future years (depending on the length of the bond). If inflation is higher than expected, the bonds will increase in value, and vice-versa.

So the yield (return) of these bonds is an indication of what "the market" thinks inflation will be in the future. A "negative real yield" means that interest rates are lower than what the market thinks inflation will be over the same time period. So the return on bonds are expected to be more than eaten away by inflation.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.