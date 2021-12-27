I am reading this article on The Economist.

It says that the new generation will gather lower returns on investments than the previous generations.

The authors estimated the future return on equities as follows:

they assume that the real return on equities will be equal to the inflation-adjusted return on a risk-free asset (represented by Treasury bills), which they estimate at -0.5%, plus a “risk premium” for buying equities of about 3.5%, for a real return of just 3%

and the future return on bonds as follows:

For bonds, the authors assume the current, negative real yields on the index-linked variety

What is the "index-linked variety"?

How the return on bonds got estimated exactly?