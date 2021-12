I forgot my PIN. I called them and they sent me a letter with my PIN it it. To my overseas address. Been waiting for a month. It didn't arrive. They told me they can't send it faster or with a tracking no. There's no way to learn my PIN or set a new one from online banking, mobile banking or phone support.

On separate occasion they told me if my card is lost, they'd DHL a card and it would arrive 2 days. Can I activate this new debit card without knowing my debit PIN?