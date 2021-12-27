It would definitely be within 30 days, but it would be of next year.
So would this successfully by pass the wash sale rule?
No, that's the whole point of the wash sale rule, to keep people from realizing a loss at the end of the year for tax purposes without significantly changing their position.
This assumes that you sold at a loss - if you sold for a gain, you would owe the tax when you file your 2021 taxes, but would raise your tax basis, reducing the amount of tax you'd pay later, which may be a wise strategy in some circumstances.