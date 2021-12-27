It is always theoretically possible that a stock index could go to zero, assuming the value of the companies of which it is comprised all go to zero.

Now for the non-snarky answer...

Indexes are comprised of a collection of stocks, and indexes like the S&P are made up of a wide range of companies, all of which would have to simultaneously suffer some calamity in order to see a substantial decline in value. Occasionally, events such as 9/11 or the COVID pandemic may cause such a decline, but these are "one-off" events from which the markets eventually recover. More sustained events, like the 2008 housing crisis, create a longer recovery curve because the effects on the global economy as a whole are more significant and take longer to wear off.

If you were to have an index that was comprised of a very small group of companies in a highly-focused sector, and that sector were to suffer a catastrophic event then it's possible the index could go to zero or near-zero.

Movement in an index is caused by trading in the companies that it consists of, so any major news on a particular company, depending on its weight in the index, can cause substantial downswings and updrafts regardless of how the other components of the index are faring. We see that almost daily.

As a general rule, since the indexes are at least some fraction of the portfolios of large institutional investors, there's usually some support level at which new buying will prop up the index because its in the investors' best interests to preserve their existing holdings, not to mention that as long as there's a belief the index is being oversold then someone will see a bargain opportunity and step in. This is especially true of indexes like the S&P, the Russell 2000, and other well-known indexes.

All that being said, what you're referring to is the opinion of an analyst, but it's only their opinion, not fact. Could they be right? Of course. But there's an equal chance they're wrong. Analysts make predictions all the time, and the ones who are right (even if it's by luck) ae rewarded while the ones who are consistently wrong fade into obscurity.

Could the analyst you're referring to be right that there's enough support at the 4000 level to keep the S&P at or above that number? Sure. It's also possible that isn't true, providing the forces driving movement in trading are severe enough to cause large-scale movement out of the underlying stocks to push it below that mark.

Recovery would be a simple matter of how much faith investors have in the long-term prospects of the component companies to cause them to step back into the market again.