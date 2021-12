I have made mistakes of buying stocks in a day or two when the stocks do a pull back. Then it drops further, and I stay in a 20-30% loss for some weeks or months.

Is it normal that type of bad decision every investor or trader experiment? Should an investor expect that the volatility to the negative side is expected for any stock?

Is there some strategy that I should use before buying a stock that had a pullback due to bad news like looking at any indicator or waiting for a few days?