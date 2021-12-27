Let's say Alice $10k in (electronic) Series I savings bonds for Bob as a gift.

There's a limit of $10k in bond purchases per recipient, so this introduces potential complications.

Consider the following scenarios:

Alice changes her mind N years later and wants to keep/cash the bond.

Alice finds out (N years later!) that either Eve or Bob himself had already purchased $10k in the same year for Bob.

Bob becomes unable and/or unwilling to accept the bond as a gift later.

In each of these cases, what recourse(s) does Alice have? For example:

Is there any way for Alice to reclaim the funds?

When/how would Alice even know that the problem exists (e.g., if someone has already purchased a gift for Bob that would exceed the $10k limit)?

What happens to the accrued interest on bonds that exceed Bob's $10k?

I realize this is a lot of questions, but I figured they're all about the same underlying problem ("what happens when there turns out to be a problem with transferring the gift?"), so I asked all of them in one question here.