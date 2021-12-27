-2

I heard that this nft game is a good investment, and would give 1 month to 1 year ROI depending on the current game economy, but I also heard that this is a straight up ponzi scheme, do you guys have an idea if it is a good thing to invest in this game?

Improve this question
New contributor
Raniel Quirante is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.