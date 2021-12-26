I know colleges/universities have increasingly been investing in offshore funds. My understanding is that, as nonprofits, they need to declare their total international investments on tax forms, under "Activities Outside the United States," but don't need to include those investments under "total assets," or in their total endowment.

I looked at 10 years of tax forms and audits for my own alma mater. Their endowment payout tallies with the total endowment they report - the total that doesn't include offshore investments. Which suggests to me that, for the purposes of running the college, they're essentially pretending that money isn't there.

What I'm dying to know is: if a school has $77M in investments overseas, and it doesn't need to report them in any detail or include them in the endowment... what is to stop the Board from embezzling some of that money? (Other than basic honesty, which I assure you we can rule out in this particular case.)

Specifically: how possible is it? Would the investment firm necessarily know about it? What signs might one see? (If they were paying the new "boutique" firm twice as much, but getting an average return of 0.22% annually over the past six years, would that be a potential sign that they were moving some of the returns into offshore funds, and/or their own pockets?)