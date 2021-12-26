0

I know colleges/universities have increasingly been investing in offshore funds. My understanding is that, as nonprofits, they need to declare their total international investments on tax forms, under "Activities Outside the United States," but don't need to include those investments under "total assets," or in their total endowment.

I looked at 10 years of tax forms and audits for my own alma mater. Their endowment payout tallies with the total endowment they report - the total that doesn't include offshore investments. Which suggests to me that, for the purposes of running the college, they're essentially pretending that money isn't there.

What I'm dying to know is: if a school has $77M in investments overseas, and it doesn't need to report them in any detail or include them in the endowment... what is to stop the Board from embezzling some of that money? (Other than basic honesty, which I assure you we can rule out in this particular case.)

Specifically: how possible is it? Would the investment firm necessarily know about it? What signs might one see? (If they were paying the new "boutique" firm twice as much, but getting an average return of 0.22% annually over the past six years, would that be a potential sign that they were moving some of the returns into offshore funds, and/or their own pockets?)

Improve this question
New contributor
Danica Stone is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 1
    Could you explain how this is related to your "personal finance"?
    – base64
    45 mins ago
  • It's not. I thought this was the correct stackexchange site for it, because of the money part rather than the personal finance part, and because it was the only one where I could find other questions about endowments, including university ones, and taxes. If there is a more appropriate one, I will happily move my question there.
    – Danica Stone
    18 mins ago
  • You're not the first one: money.meta.stackexchange.com/questions/1949/…
    – base64
    11 mins ago

Your Answer

Danica Stone is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.