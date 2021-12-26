This question has already been asked in the reverse form, "why Mastercard Debit if there is Maestro", and that answer is clear to me: Mastercard Debit is a better choice because it is supported worldwide. Maestro is largely European, with a few American and Asian countries that have support for it.

Maestro will be phased out from 2023 in favor of Mastercard Debit. To me this feels like Maestro has failed in favor of the system that has already been used for credit cards (with their system of Issuer Identification Numbers), before Maestro was even introduced in the early 90s.

It would have made international online shopping payments much easier for Europeans if they had used this system from the beginning. Why didn't they?