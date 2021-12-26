My credit score went down 58 points due to a medical collection account that got reported.

I ended up paying the account in full and submitting a request for it to be removed from my credit report.

The account was removed. My credit reports no longer show any collection accounts, but my score only went back up 20 points.

There aren’t any other factors that I know of that could have caused my score to decrease during the time before I had paid, such as an increase in revolving balances.

At the same time that my score dropped 58 points with credit monitoring services, those services also alerted that I had a collections account added to my report, so I know they were correlated to each other.

What could be the cause of this?