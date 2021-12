I have a question about taxes in relation to the following:

A British citizen has a work permit in a foreign country (Ukraine). They work full time here.

They also do contracting work remotely for an American company earning a US dollar salary into a US bank account whilst based in Ukraine.

They have been out of their home country (UK) for 2 years and therefore are a non-resident.

Who do they pay taxes to on the money earned through contracting?