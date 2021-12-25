In order to get a transcript of my IRS account, I have set up an ID.me account and am up to the step of submitting a photo as part of verifying my identity. It appears that ID.me and/or the IRS asks credit bureau(s) for information. I have security freezes on all 3 major credit bureaus. I am wondering: Do I need to temporarily lift my freezes for all 3 credit bureaus, or just, say, Experian? If anyone has experience (e.g lifting just Experian but keeping in force Equifax and Transunion and having it succeed or fail) or otherwise knows how the process works, that would be very helpful. (Notes: One article on VA.gov seems to imply that the VA uses Experian, but nothing is obvious and it also may not be similar for the IRS; that article also seems to imply that a one-time PIN can be obtained if there is a security freeze, but I'm guessing that that only works for the VA, not the IRS. The ID.me / IRS process is described at https://help.id.me/hc/en-us/articles/4402761436823-IRS-How-do-I-verify-my-identity-for-the-IRS- ; it looks like the process is new as of November 2021 as per https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-unveils-new-online-identity-verification-process-for-accessing-self-help-tools )