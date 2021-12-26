7

I've been loosely keeping up with some of the news about Elon Musk selling TSLA shares to pay for an upcoming tax bill (for exercising options from 2012). There is a lot of discussion surrounding this news, much of which is political (regarding whether Elon Musk and other billionaires are taxed highly/fairly enough).

Ignoring the topic of whether or not there should be taxes on unrealized gains (e.g. unsold shares of TSLA), some argue that even if Elon Musk is paying a large amount of taxes this year on his capital gains, there is a loophole that the he and other ultra-rich people exploit to pay as little as possible.

This "loophole" seems to be generally described as:

  1. Rather than Elon Musk selling shares (and thus paying taxes) to pay for his "life" (like buying houses, vehicles, food, luxuries, etc.), he takes out loans using his shares of TSLA as collateral.
  2. Because taxes aren't paid on loans taken out, he is paying no taxes on his income (which is coming in the form of loans).

At first, I thought it made sense. But when I thought about it a little more, I saw a few errors:

  1. Even if Elon Musk takes out loans, he is paying interest on them.
  2. The loans will have to be repaid sooner or later, and to do so, he will have to sell shares (and thus pay the taxes).
  3. So overall, Elon Musk gets to avoid paying taxes sooner, at the expense of having to pay more money later (due to the taxes on his capital gains + the interest from his loans). So overall, Elon Musk isn't really avoiding paying taxes.

I don't have a strong understanding of economics, finances, or the tax code, so there might be mistakes in my thinking. However, if my understanding is correct, is it fair to say that billionaires like Elon Musk can't really avoid taxes as is claimed by many? Or is there some other "loophole" that wealthy people use to pay less taxes?

This is called "Pledged Asset Loan" or line of credit. Anyone (with enough assets) can have that. If you have a large enough value in your brokerage account your broker would be happy to extend credit to you using the shares in your account as collateral.

Even if Elon Musk takes out loans, he is paying interest on them.

You pay interest, of course, but it's much less than opportunity costs of rapidly appreciating stocks + taxes on liquidation.

The loans will have to be repaid sooner or later, and to do so, he will have to sell shares (and thus pay the taxes).

Later may be when they die, the estate pays off the debt with shares that got stepped up basis, and essentially capital gains are never paid (only estate tax after the exemption amount).

So overall, Elon Musk gets to avoid paying taxes sooner, at the expense of having to pay more money later (due to the taxes on his capital gains + the interest from his loans). So overall, Elon Musk isn't really avoiding paying taxes.

He is avoiding paying any taxes, and his estate avoids paying the capital gain taxes (if he even cares what happens after he dies).

  Can you clarify the "... with shares that got stepped up basis, and essentially capital gains are never paid". Does this mean that when he dies, no tax is paid for the increase in the value of his stock between when he time he bought them, and the time he died. ?
    – MTilsted
    8 hours ago
  • 1
    Its probably important to note that afaik, this works well for people who have an estate up to and somewhat over the exemption threshold (currently $11M or $22M), but the more you have over that, the less useful this loophole is, since you get hit with estate taxes (although you would get hit with that anyway, so maybe it all evens out and you still win?)
    – BeB00
    7 hours ago
  • 1
    I think the point is that he's not getting a large cash salary (low tax burden) and get stock (no tax until he sells). So then any day-to-day expenses, as well as other taxes, can be paid via the loans. But the absolute value of that tax is far lower than it ordinarily would be.
    – fyrepenguin
    4 hours ago
  • 2
    Even his estate will not have to pay capital gains tax. If he sells the shares he will first pay capital gains tax and then the estate will be hit with estate taxes on whatever is left. If he doesn't sell, neither he nor his estate owe any capital gains tax. The estate still owes estate tax.
    – quarague
    3 hours ago
  • 1
    Imagine if you actually had a salary of $0, or $50,000 or whatever gets you the EIC benefits. But instead of just being limited to living within those means, you take out a $50 million dollar loan with a 5% rate. That's way less than the capital gains tax. And you probably make more than that if your stock is rapidly growing anyway.
    – Wayne Werner
    2 hours ago

