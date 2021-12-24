0

I am currently looking into 2020 Tax and arranging all the documents. I contributed $6000 (myself) and $6000 (spouse) for Roth IRA contributions. Now I am calculating my income for 2020 Tax and it seems like I will be pushing over 198K. I think my income may come out to be around 204K. I have a side job which also earns income and that has pushed me over the limit. What should I do in this case? I know that I will have to pay a 6% penalty but how do I know about this penalty? I mean how will I know and whom should I pay?

    You keep saying 2020, but shouldn't that be 2021?
    – mhoran_psprep
    17 mins ago

