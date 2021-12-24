0

I understand that the price for an individual stocks is affected by investor demand for that particular stock.

But I am curious, and would be grateful if someone could point me in the direction of any literature on how the value of an index ETF is affected by changes in demand for index ETFs.

Intuitively, it seems that two conflicting forces are at play:

  1. The price of the ETF being benchmarked to the price of its component assets
  2. The demand for index ETFs does not necessarily need to correspond to the "weighted demand" of the individual components in the index.
  • Could you elaborate on "The demand for index ETFs does not necessarily need to correspond to the "weighted demand" of the individual components in the index"? Why do you think that this is the case?
    – Flux
    37 mins ago

