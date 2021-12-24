Let's say elon musk sells all his stock tomorrow. That's absurd, he sold 10% of it a few days ago and it destroyed the price.

The realistic limit of what billionaires have historically gotten away with seems to be around 1% their net worth per year.

Ok, so musk makes $100m after taxes. But then where does he put it? Banks will not let you exceed 250k in a checking account. I've tried it. So he gets a line of credit or something. But those last approximately ten years, and if banks ever perceive his wealth as declining, they will not roll over the debt. What happens then? Does he just get stuck with the 250k in his bank account going to collections?

Basically what I'm asking is, what is the actual liquid worth of these guys? If I sue elon musk, and he has to pay a lawyer using his actual net worth, and his liability insurance (which usually caps at a million dollars, even for big policies) runs out, what is he left with? Could I match his legal spend just with fairly low net worth due to him not actually being able to access anything?

Also, it seems like the property taxes and everything actually fall within this. Bill gates has a property tax of $1 million, which seems doable with a spouse and friends within the retail banking cash limit. Is the reason these guys only spend .1% of their wealth on homes, and the rest of their business (blue origin, spacex etc) is investor owned because they can't afford to maintain it?