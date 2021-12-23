Most likely it is to help them secure their construction loans to build the community. By being able to demonstrate that prospective buyers can secure the financing needed to buy their homes, the builder can show its own banks that the project is solvent enough to provide funding to.

If a high enough percentage of homes are presold to qualified buyers, it makes securing better financing terms easier for the builder.

From a sales point of view, asking prospective buyers to go through the prequalification process, it helps the builder weed out those who aren't really serious about following through and resell those homes to other buyers before they're built.