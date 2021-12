While trying to sell for an end-of-year loss, if you accidentally oversell a position, resulting in some shares selling for a gain, is there anything you can do except pay the taxes on those gains?

Example: You own 100 shares of XYZ. You bought 75 of them at $1, and 25 of them at $0.70. You then sell 80 shares (more than 30 days after the purchases) at $0.90 to take the tax loss. Whoops... you now accidentally sold 5 shares for a gain instead of only selling the losers.