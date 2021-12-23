0

I'm looking for some resources for becoming financially literate, something for absolute beginners. Can be in any shape or form, doesn't matter for me as long as the content is accessible. For more context I'm:

  • in my 30s
  • no debt
  • interested in the more long-term solutions
  • not much tolerance for risk
  • located in Europe

I've searched through this SE and the only concrete resource I have found is the Get a Financial Life book. However, it seems to be more focused on US, which in terms of personal finance is vastly different then EU.

  • Are you interested in near-term issues involving consumer finance (credit cards, car loans, etc.), purchasing a home, long-term investing for retirement, estate-planning, taxes, or something else? What country are you in?
