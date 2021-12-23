I'm looking for some resources for becoming financially literate, something for absolute beginners. Can be in any shape or form, doesn't matter for me as long as the content is accessible. For more context I'm:

in my 30s

no debt

interested in the more long-term solutions

not much tolerance for risk

located in Europe

I've searched through this SE and the only concrete resource I have found is the Get a Financial Life book. However, it seems to be more focused on US, which in terms of personal finance is vastly different then EU.