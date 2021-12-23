0

I'm having trouble figuring out the formula for calculating APY given a starting balance, ending balance, and term in length of years. What's the formula to do this?

The formula for APY is essentially solving the future value (or present value) formula for the rate:

    end_bal = start_bal * (1+APY)^N
==> (1+APY)^N = (end_bal/start_bal)
==> 1+APY = (end_bal/start_bal)^(1/N)
==> APY = (end_bal/start_bal)^(1/N) - 1
  • Thank you! And am I correct to assume that N is number of periods?
    – Nathan Arthur
    32 mins ago
    Number of years. If you use compounding period other than years you'd need to adjust the formula slightly.
    – D Stanley
    31 mins ago

