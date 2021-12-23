Congratulations on your good habits and good fortune.

I have been building up an emergency fund, and am currently at ~30% of my goal.

First, use the income to accelerate your emergency fund until it reaches the level you want.

If you see the potential for wanting to buy a house, then it's never too early to start saving for that.

You will eventually need to replace your car, but with any luck that will be a fairly minor expense given your savings ability.

The real opportunity you have is to save more for retirement. You are saving 15%, but:

Are you leaving any matches or tax benefits on the table? Are you maxing out your Roth IRA?

The more you save (especially now when you're young), the earlier you can retire and/or the more security you can have when you do. The future effects are dramatic when starting at age 20.

Consider saving significantly more than 15% for retirement while you can. Life can change and you may be in different circumstances in the future. If some of the savings is in ordinary taxable accounts, you can always redirect it to expenses (like a house) if needed in the meantime, but ideally it can continue to grow for decades. Your future self will thank you!