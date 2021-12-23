I'm 20, about to graduate college, and have accepted a promotion at my current job that after taxes will leave me with about $25,000 not allocated to anything.
- I am already putting aside 15% of my income towards retirement.
- I have no consumer debt, as I use my credit card as a debit card with money set aside for the float.
- I have no student loans, as I have paid out of pocket for everything (and have been reimbursed tuition this year because I ended up with more scholarship money than I needed).
- I have been building up an emergency fund, and am currently at ~30% of my goal.
- I'm living with a roommate in a fairly low CoL area.
What is the best thing to put this money towards? I've considered saving up for a down payment on a house, as well as putting aside money to eventually replace my car from 2008, but I'm not sure if there are better options at this stage.