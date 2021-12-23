0

I paid it off. (Before you congratulate me, I'd like to remind you that I imagine this must be how it feels getting released from prison.)

But now there's $1100/month that I was paying toward that monster, that now will be going to other things. I read an article recently (by chance), where the advice giver said to split your income in three pieces: 20% for retirement savings, 50% for living expenses, and 30% for fun...

So the question is whether those are good figures. A related question is that I have some serious home improvement to do, which kinda messes with that plan.

I plan on seeing a financial planner in the new year, but I'd like your thoughts on how to prepare for that, and my other questions...

Improve this question
2
  • 20/50/30 is a bit simplistic, as long-term one-time expenses don't really fit into either "living expenses" or "fun". The numbers are less important than the idea that you should dedicate some amount for retirement (the exact amount depends on what you currently make and your anticipated requirement costs), some amount for your bills now, some amount for later (like home improvement), while recognizing setting aside some for entertainment is just as important as not blowing everything on fun as soon as you earn it.
    – chepner
    27 mins ago
  • Which is to say: you need to decide what you want and need before you can start allocating money towards each goal.
    – chepner
    27 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.