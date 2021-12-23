If one opts to buy a home with a mortgage, how does it reduce taxes and which taxes? I.e. income tax, capital gains?
Is it always a good idea to purchase a home with a mortgage vs. paying in cash with respect to taxes?
This answer assumes you are in the United States.
There are two main tax benefits:
These two are not unlimited but they are quite generous.
If you buy your home with cash, then you can't take advantage of the first one. Though if you have enough cash to buy your home outright, then your income might be high enough that you get less of an income tax deduction (because of the alternative minimum tax).