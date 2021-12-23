This answer assumes you are in the United States.

There are two main tax benefits:

Mortgage loan interest is deductible on your income tax

Capital gains exemption when you sell your house

These two are not unlimited but they are quite generous.

If you buy your home with cash, then you can't take advantage of the first one. Though if you have enough cash to buy your home outright, then your income might be high enough that you get less of an income tax deduction (because of the alternative minimum tax).