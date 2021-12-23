I hope my title of this question won't get me into trouble on this list.

My landlord sold the apartment we live in. Due to our circumstance, we can

Rent somewhere else and invest the cash in an index fund We can buy a home in cash We can put a down payment and get a mortgage

I realize that the answer can be based on our numbers, mortgage rates and tax bracket, but are there some rules we can get that can help us work out which make most sense?

Do we need to speak with someone for this? If so, which profession is best? investment advisor? acountant, tax lawyer? We don't have much time to run around. Best if those on the list can share their wisdom.

ty