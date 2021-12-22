So after a few supply chain delays, I was finally able to get my solar installed at the beginning of December. Now that the city has finished their inspection, I am awaiting the utilities permission to operate sign-off and to drop off a meter.

I am now running close enough to the end of the year, I was hoping to claim the ITC credit for this year. Given I've already finished all the forms/financial aspects of the system, the system is really "done" except for the utility's new meter.

Can I still claim the credit for 2021? Or am I going to have to wait another year to claim it if they install the meter after the new year?