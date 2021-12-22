0

So after a few supply chain delays, I was finally able to get my solar installed at the beginning of December. Now that the city has finished their inspection, I am awaiting the utilities permission to operate sign-off and to drop off a meter.

I am now running close enough to the end of the year, I was hoping to claim the ITC credit for this year. Given I've already finished all the forms/financial aspects of the system, the system is really "done" except for the utility's new meter.

Can I still claim the credit for 2021? Or am I going to have to wait another year to claim it if they install the meter after the new year?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jeff is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jeff is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.