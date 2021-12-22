For reasons that aren't important right now, I found out today that I am losing my health insurance at the end of the year, and I am, for the first time, looking at ACA plans on healthcare.gov.

One of the things that you have to do to view plans is to enter in your estimated income for 2022. The reason for this is that the premiums are potentially subsidized (reduced) with the Premium Tax Credit if your income is low enough. I see from this question that if you accept a reduced premium based on a certain income, and then it turns out when you do your taxes that your income was actually higher, you need to repay some or all of that subsidy on your tax return.

My question is this: How is this Premium Tax Credit calculated in 2022? I see some old information that talks about 400% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) being the cutoff for the Tax Credit. However, on healthcare.gov I see this:

Income above 400% FPL: If your income is above 400% FPL, you may now qualify for premium tax credits that lower your monthly premium for a 2021 Marketplace health insurance plan.

Because I am self-employed, it is very difficult to estimate my future income with any certainty. So I have been entering various incomes into the estimator to try to figure out what I will pay. I see that even if I enter an estimated annual income that is much larger than 400% of the FPL, it still shows me a discount based on the Premium Tax Credit.

How is the 2022 Premium Tax Credit calculated? Is this something that has changed recently? Where can I find the FPL numbers for 2022, and how are those numbers used in calculating the Premium Tax Credit?