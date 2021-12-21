I've been looking for ways to get my friend who lives in the USA an electronic gift card for the holidays (non-close loop so the card can be used at any store that accepts Visa or MasterCard).

I live in Canada and all my payment methods have a Canadian address tied to them so whenever I check out, I can't use any of my payment methods when buying from something like Vanilla Gift - it won't let me enter a Canadian address for my billing information. I also tried looking at Visa (Canada) so that my billing information would get accepted but while reading, it seems like the gift card can only be used in Canada which doesn't really work for my friend.

What are my options here? Is it even possible for someone from Canada to buy a US Visa gift card in the US?

I also tried looking at transferring money through Apple Pay where my friend would simply get an Apple Wallet credit but that seems to be only open to US residents.