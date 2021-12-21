Why should a value investor consider the "intrisic" value of a company paying no dividends, if its stock price is fully determined by the perceived value?

Theoretically, it could be possible that a very good company is not well understood from the investors and therefore undervalued compared to its intrinsic value, but as long as the company remains undervalued, the stock price will never increase.

From this perspective, the investor should not consider the intrinsic value of the company but its future perceived value. Do you agree?