Nasdaq listed stock SABR CORP bought on frankfurt stock exchange in euro,same ISIN, is this stock the same thing different market, can I sell it on nasdaq?..Stock haves market specialist on frankfurt stock exchange..I just do not understand how does it function.. The reason I ask this question is because liquidity, I can see that on nasdaq stock haves on average 180 000 000 dollars per day turnover but on frankfurt stock exchange is different story.. is the market maker after buying it on frankfurt selling this stock on nasdaq later on?

