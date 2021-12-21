0

In Germany, 801 Euros are exempt from the capital gains tax ("Sparerpauschbetrag"). There is a small tax on unrealized gains ("Vorabpauschale") but it is afaik negligible right now, and few of my investments pay dividends.

What isn't clear to me is if the Sparerpauschbetrag will be applied retroactively. Say I invest 10K and after 10 years I sell for 15K. Would I be taxed on 5000-801=4199 Euros, or on 5000-(10*801)=0 Euros?

And if it's the former (which I assume), does that mean to take full advantage of the Sparerpauschbetrag, I'd need to sell 801 euros in gains each year? How would I go about calculating how much to sell? And could I re-invest immediately after selling, or would there be a downside to this?

The Sparerpauschbetrag does not accumulate. If you do not use it, you lose it at the end of the year. The Vorabpauschale is at zero right now due to zero interest rates, so we can ignore that right now.

How would I go about calculating how much to sell?

First compute how much you have actually left by subtracting all paid dividends. Then you need to know how much unrealized gains you have. Beware that selling is done in FIFO order, this can differ considerably from the "average buy in" typically shown by brokers.

And could I re-invest immediately after selling, or would there be a downside to this?

So far there is no wash sales rule. You are free to buy back immediately. There is a minor downside in crossing the spread, e.g. a stock "trading at 100€" might actually be sold at 99.95€ and rebought at 100.05€. You will end up with less stocks than you started with. The spread varies considerably between stocks and especially execution time. Do not execute orders outside of standard trading hours.

