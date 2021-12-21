In Germany, 801 Euros are exempt from the capital gains tax ("Sparerpauschbetrag"). There is a small tax on unrealized gains ("Vorabpauschale") but it is afaik negligible right now, and few of my investments pay dividends.

What isn't clear to me is if the Sparerpauschbetrag will be applied retroactively. Say I invest 10K and after 10 years I sell for 15K. Would I be taxed on 5000-801=4199 Euros, or on 5000-(10*801)=0 Euros?

And if it's the former (which I assume), does that mean to take full advantage of the Sparerpauschbetrag, I'd need to sell 801 euros in gains each year? How would I go about calculating how much to sell? And could I re-invest immediately after selling, or would there be a downside to this?