The Sparerpauschbetrag does not accumulate. If you do not use it, you lose it at the end of the year. The Vorabpauschale is at zero right now due to zero interest rates, so we can ignore that right now.

How would I go about calculating how much to sell?

First compute how much you have actually left by subtracting all paid dividends. Then you need to know how much unrealized gains you have. Beware that selling is done in FIFO order, this can differ considerably from the "average buy in" typically shown by brokers.

For funds (not for direct investments in shares) there is also a Teilfreistellung (reduction of taxable gain) to compensate you from dividend leakage. The amount depends on the type of fund (equity, bond). I recommend using a tool to compute this

And could I re-invest immediately after selling, or would there be a downside to this?

So far there is no wash sales rule. You are free to buy back immediately. There is a minor downside in crossing the spread, e.g. a stock "trading at 100€" might actually be sold at 99.95€ and rebought at 100.05€. You will end up with less stocks than you started with. The spread varies considerably between stocks and especially execution time. Do not execute orders outside of standard trading hours.

Also do not forget brokerage costs