In Germany, 801 Euros are exempt from the capital gains tax ("Sparer-Pauschbetrag"). There is a small tax on unrealized gains ("Vorabpauschale") but it is afaik negligible right now, and few of my investments pay dividends.
What isn't clear to me is if the Sparer-Pauschbetrag will be applied retroactively. Say I invest 10K and after 10 years I sell for 15K. Would I be taxed on 5000-801=4199 Euros, or on 5000-(10*801)=0 Euros?
And if it's the former (which I assume), does that mean to take full advantage of the Sparer-Pauschbetrag, I'd need to sell 801 euros in gains each year? How would I go about calculating how much to sell? And could I re-invest immediately after selling, or would there be a downside to this?