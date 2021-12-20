The company I work for offers an Educational Assistance Plan and I took classes over the Spring and Fall semesters of 2021. The company requires final grades before reimbursing the expense and so I was unable to submit the cost of these two semesters until last week. Today I was told that the Dec 30th payroll was already processed and so my expense wouldn't be paid out until January. Because I took the classes in 2021, can the $5,250 exclusion apply to my 2021 tax return or would the exclusion apply to the year the reimbursement is paid out?