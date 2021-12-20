A tenant rents commercial property and invests substantial capital to renovate and improve the space in order to run a business. Does the renter's investment entitle them to equity or a percentage of ownership in the property?
This is more a legal question and requires a jurisdiction (country and state if applicable). But in general I think the answer is going to be NO unless you have some sore or reimbursement agreement in writing ahead of time.– D Stanley11 mins ago
Normally a tenant doesn't build equity.
Normally when a tenant makes modifications to the rental property, the modifications if they can't be removed, are now owned by the landlord. It is possible to negotiate a credit of some sort so that if a tenant has to make modifications they don't end up paying for all the costs. I have seen this where company renting office space was given a budget to refresh the paint, and carpet, or two move some walls. Of course the owner calculated this budget when determining the amount of rent.
It is best to negotiate these deals long before committing to the modifications. It lets you know the costs, and what can be saved at the end of the rental period. It also lets you know if you will have to pay to put things back at the end of the lease.