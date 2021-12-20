Normally a tenant doesn't build equity.

Normally when a tenant makes modifications to the rental property, the modifications if they can't be removed, are now owned by the landlord. It is possible to negotiate a credit of some sort so that if a tenant has to make modifications they don't end up paying for all the costs. I have seen this where company renting office space was given a budget to refresh the paint, and carpet, or two move some walls. Of course the owner calculated this budget when determining the amount of rent.

It is best to negotiate these deals long before committing to the modifications. It lets you know the costs, and what can be saved at the end of the rental period. It also lets you know if you will have to pay to put things back at the end of the lease.