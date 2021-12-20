If I have say a 401k account, and say I sell some of my stocks in there, but I don't pull the money out of my account, is the only tax involved the capital gains tax? Or will I pay my income tax on it and the 10% extra tax for people before 65 (I am younger than 65)?
If you sell stocks within a 401k but don't pull the money out of your account, is it taxed?
No you will not pay any tax. Transactions within a 401(k) are not taxable events. You are only taxed when you withdraw funds, and the amount of money that is withdrawn is treated as "regular" income. The amount of gains/losses/dividends/etc. that occur within the account are irrelevant.
-
Thank you for your response. And to clarify, withdrawing funds basically means transferring your funds to your bank account, right? 1 hour ago
-
Correct, or rolling them to a Roth IRA. Rolling to a Traditional IRA is not taxable since it's also a "tax-deferred" retirement account. 1 hour ago