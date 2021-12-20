For example, I made $1000 dollars in stock market on the first half year. I sold $500 worth of stock. So I have 500 still in the market and 500 in cash. Then I bought $4000 new stocks in the 2nd half year. In December, the $4000 stocks dropped to only $2000 in value. So in total, I lost 1000 this year. In order to claim the $1000 net lost in tax credit, do I need to sell all the stocks before the new year? If I don’t sell off the stocks, will I have to pay the tax for the $500 that I made in the first half year by selling the stocks?
-
1Yes on both counts. Only realized losses are tax relevant.– Aganju51 mins ago
-
1Probably, but a definitive answer depends on tax law in your country. Where in the world are you? Please edit your question to add a country tag.– yoozer843 mins ago
-
You haven't lost any money until you actually sell the stock for less than you paid for it.– chepner41 mins ago
-
1Your math doesn't add up. You say you "made $1000" but had $500 in stock and $500 in cash after selling. How much did you pay for the stock that made $1000? Then you say you lost $2000 in the second half so lost $1000 in total. $500 - $2000 = -$1500, not -$1000.– D Stanley9 mins ago
-
I'm just trying to make sure you know that you're taxed on gains and losses, not on the total amount that you sold for. So you may not have to pay tax on all $500.– D Stanley8 mins ago