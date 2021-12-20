For example, I made $1000 dollars in stock market on the first half year. I sold $500 worth of stock. So I have 500 still in the market and 500 in cash. Then I bought $4000 new stocks in the 2nd half year. In December, the $4000 stocks dropped to only $2000 in value. So in total, I lost 1000 this year. In order to claim the $1000 net lost in tax credit, do I need to sell all the stocks before the new year? If I don’t sell off the stocks, will I have to pay the tax for the $500 that I made in the first half year by selling the stocks?