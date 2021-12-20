According to this site, "Higher interest rates tend to negatively affect earnings and stock prices (with the exception of the financial sector)."

However, according to this site:

If you know the risk-free interest rate is a known 5%, you would expect the stock price to increase by more than 5% on average.

In other words, if risk-free interest rate is higher, the stock price would be higher.

Do these two statements contradict each other? Does "risk-free interest rate" differ from "interest rate" in these two contexts?