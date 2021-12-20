0

According to this site, "Higher interest rates tend to negatively affect earnings and stock prices (with the exception of the financial sector)."

However, according to this site:

If you know the risk-free interest rate is a known 5%, you would expect the stock price to increase by more than 5% on average.

In other words, if risk-free interest rate is higher, the stock price would be higher.

Do these two statements contradict each other? Does "risk-free interest rate" differ from "interest rate" in these two contexts?

Improve this question
0

Do these two statements contradict each other?

No - the first is saying that higher interest rates reduce expected earnings for companies that borrow money to operate (which is why financial companies are excluded), lowering current stock prices.

The second is talking about future stock prices. It is talking about prices from a derivatives (options) standpoint, calculating the expected future price of a stock just using interest rates. So they are somewhat orthogonal.

Although, higher interest rates also tend to lower stock prices because the expected return for stocks will be higher. With a (relatively) constant expected future value, a higher return means that current stock prices would be lower - meaning you'd want to pay less for the stock now to increase your expected return.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.