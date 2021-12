My wife and I still need to file our 2020 federal taxes. It's now past the e-file deadline (d'oh). We don't owe anything, nor expect a big refund... just need to get the paperwork on file ASAP.

Since the only choice is snail-mail, how do we make sure we're mailing to the correct address? Is there a different address for late returns? Google & the IRS website haven't been useful on this.