I live in a country that doesn't tax my foreign income.

I earn from a country that only taxes their residents, which I am not.

So I pay zero taxes. Zero taxes on my capital gains and income.

Compared to my peers who work in tech in west coast of US, I am in a much better spot.

They pay around 40% tax on their salary. I pay 0% tax. They pay +$2500 per month on rent. I pay around $500 per month. They pay 20% on LTCG and 40% STCG. I pay 0% for both. I'm going to retire much earlier than them.

But all good things must come to an end. So I'm just wondering when would international tax laws change and stop me from enjoying my current position