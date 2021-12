Question

Is Net income per share the same with EPS?

Background

Looking at a Consolidated Statements of Income.

The Net income per share 0.64 is tagged as us-gaap:EarningsPerShareBasic which is explained as:

The amount of net income (loss) for the period per each share of common stock or unit outstanding during the reporting period.

According to Investopedia The 5 Types of Earnings per Share, it looks there are multiple EPS. Hence, would like to confirm if it is a correct understanding.