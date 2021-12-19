I use 'FinCal' package in 'R' statistical software. Package author has given the following information.

discount.rate : Computing the rate of return for each period

Description:

Computing the rate of return for each period

Usage:

discount.rate(n, pv, fv, pmt, type = 0)

Arguments: n= number of periods

pv= present value

fv= future value

pmt= payment per period

type= payments occur at the end of each period (type=0); payments occur at the beginning of each period (type=1)

When I use this discount.rate command after loading 'FinCal' package in 'R', I got the following results:

discount.rate(n=29,pv=0,fv=99600,pmt=-2590,type=0)

[1] 0.01944275

discount.rate(n=5,pv=0,fv=600,pmt=-100,type=1)

[1] 0.06140186

discount.rate(n=5,pv=0,fv=600,pmt=-100,type=0)

[1] 0.09130091

discount.rate(n=36,pv=0,fv=99600,pmt=-2590,type=0)

Error in uniroot(function(r) fv.simple(r, n, pv) + fv.annuity(r, n, pmt, : f.upper = f(upper) is NA

discount.rate(n=36,pv=0,fv=9960,pmt=-259,type=0)

Error in uniroot(function(r) fv.simple(r, n, pv) + fv.annuity(r, n, pmt, : f.upper = f(upper) is NA

discount.rate(n=29,pv=0,fv=9960,pmt=-259,type=0)

[1] 0.01944275

discount.rate(n=29,pv=0,fv=99600,pmt=-2590,type=0)

[1] 0.01944275

I want to know what is the actual formula used to compute the discount rate?