0

I use 'FinCal' package in 'R' statistical software. Package author has given the following information.

discount.rate : Computing the rate of return for each period

Description:

Computing the rate of return for each period

Usage:

discount.rate(n, pv, fv, pmt, type = 0)

Arguments: n= number of periods

pv= present value

fv= future value

pmt= payment per period

type= payments occur at the end of each period (type=0); payments occur at the beginning of each period (type=1)

When I use this discount.rate command after loading 'FinCal' package in 'R', I got the following results:

discount.rate(n=29,pv=0,fv=99600,pmt=-2590,type=0)

[1] 0.01944275

discount.rate(n=5,pv=0,fv=600,pmt=-100,type=1)

[1] 0.06140186

discount.rate(n=5,pv=0,fv=600,pmt=-100,type=0)

[1] 0.09130091

discount.rate(n=36,pv=0,fv=99600,pmt=-2590,type=0)

Error in uniroot(function(r) fv.simple(r, n, pv) + fv.annuity(r, n, pmt, : f.upper = f(upper) is NA

discount.rate(n=36,pv=0,fv=9960,pmt=-259,type=0)

Error in uniroot(function(r) fv.simple(r, n, pv) + fv.annuity(r, n, pmt, : f.upper = f(upper) is NA

discount.rate(n=29,pv=0,fv=9960,pmt=-259,type=0)

[1] 0.01944275

discount.rate(n=29,pv=0,fv=99600,pmt=-2590,type=0)

[1] 0.01944275

I want to know what is the actual formula used to compute the discount rate?

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.