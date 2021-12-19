0

To calculate BVPS requires Total Shares Outstanding.

US GAAP has multiple shares outstandings. Do I need to sum all of them, if in the F/S, to get the Total Shares Outstanding?

  • TemporaryEquitySharesOutstanding
  • EntityCommonStockSharesOutstanding
  • ExcessStockSharesOutstanding
  • SharesOutstanding
  • CommonStockSharesOutstanding
  • CommonStockOtherSharesOutstanding
  • AuctionMarketPreferredSecuritiesSharesOutstanding
  • OwnshareLendingArrangementSharesOutstandingValue
  • PreferredStockSharesOutstanding
  • ProFormaWeightedAverageSharesOutstandingDiluted
  • TemporaryEquitySharesOutstanding
