To calculate BVPS requires Total Shares Outstanding.
US GAAP has multiple shares outstandings. Do I need to sum all of them, if in the F/S, to get the Total Shares Outstanding?
- TemporaryEquitySharesOutstanding
- EntityCommonStockSharesOutstanding
- ExcessStockSharesOutstanding
- SharesOutstanding
- CommonStockSharesOutstanding
- CommonStockOtherSharesOutstanding
- AuctionMarketPreferredSecuritiesSharesOutstanding
- OwnshareLendingArrangementSharesOutstandingValue
- PreferredStockSharesOutstanding
- ProFormaWeightedAverageSharesOutstandingDiluted
