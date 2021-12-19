Objective
Try to find out where the
us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember XBRL element is defined, or if it is a proprietary element, and what it is used for. Looked into XBRL US List of Elements but there is no definition. There is
NumberOfOperatingSegments but no
us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember.
Please explain what it is and where it is defined.
Background
Looking at the XBRL document rfmd-20210403_htm.xml of the Qorvo (QRVO) 10-K For the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021.
us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember is defined in the context whose ID is
"ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330".
<context id="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330">
<entity>
<identifier scheme="http://www.sec.gov/CIK">0001604778</identifier>
<segment>
<xbrldi:explicitMember dimension="srt:ConsolidationItemsAxis">us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember</xbrldi:explicitMember>
<xbrldi:explicitMember dimension="us-gaap:StatementBusinessSegmentsAxis">rfmd:MobileProductsMember</xbrldi:explicitMember>
</segment>
</entity>
<period>
<startDate>2018-04-01</startDate>
<endDate>2019-03-30</endDate>
</period>
</context>
The context
"ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" is referenced from two placed via
contextRef.
<us-gaap:Revenues
contextRef="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330"
decimals="-3"
id="***"
unitRef="usd"
>
2197660000
</us-gaap:Revenues>
...
<us-gaap:OperatingIncomeLoss contextRef="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" decimals="-3" id="***" unitRef="usd">
558990000
</us-gaap:OperatingIncomeLoss>
Which corresponds to the revenue and operating income/loss for the MP business unit in the 10-K below.
- MP business unit
We have two reportable segments: Mobile Products ("MP") and Infrastructure and Defense Products ("IDP"). MP is a global supplier of cellular, Ultra Wideband 802.15.4z ("UWB") and Wi-Fi solutions for a variety of applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and Internet of Things ("IoT"). IDP is a global supplier of radio frequency ("RF"), system-on-a-chip ("SoC") and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive and IoT.
OperatingSegmentsMemberis "Identifies components of an entity that engage in business activities from which they may earn revenue and incur expenses, including transactions with other components of the same entity".