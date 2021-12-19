Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 2 days ago. Improve this question

Objective

Try to find out where the us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember XBRL element is defined, or if it is a proprietary element, and what it is used for. Looked into XBRL US List of Elements but there is no definition. There is NumberOfOperatingSegments but no us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember .

Please explain what it is and where it is defined.

Background

Looking at the XBRL document rfmd-20210403_htm.xml of the Qorvo (QRVO) 10-K For the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021.

us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember is defined in the context whose ID is "ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" .

<context id="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330"> <entity> <identifier scheme="http://www.sec.gov/CIK">0001604778</identifier> <segment> <xbrldi:explicitMember dimension="srt:ConsolidationItemsAxis">us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember</xbrldi:explicitMember> <xbrldi:explicitMember dimension="us-gaap:StatementBusinessSegmentsAxis">rfmd:MobileProductsMember</xbrldi:explicitMember> </segment> </entity> <period> <startDate>2018-04-01</startDate> <endDate>2019-03-30</endDate> </period> </context>

The context "ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" is referenced from two placed via contextRef .

<us-gaap:Revenues contextRef="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" decimals="-3" id="***" unitRef="usd" > 2197660000 </us-gaap:Revenues> ... <us-gaap:OperatingIncomeLoss contextRef="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" decimals="-3" id="***" unitRef="usd"> 558990000 </us-gaap:OperatingIncomeLoss>

Which corresponds to the revenue and operating income/loss for the MP business unit in the 10-K below.

MP business unit